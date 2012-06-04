Craig Bellamy in GB Olympic squad

Image copyright Getty Images

Liverpool forward Craig Bellamy has revealed he will be in the Great Britain squad for this summer's Olympic Games.

The 32-year-old had been one of the favourites, along with David Beckham and Ryan Giggs, for the three over-age slots available to Stuart Pearce.

"I am in the Olympic squad - but I was supposed to keep it quiet" he said.

"It's a different challenge. I had a difficult season with Liverpool but the Olympics is a one-off."

Bellamy is the first star to confirm his involvement in the squad.

Others players linked with a call-up include Gareth Bale, Chris Brunt and Steven Fletcher.