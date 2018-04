Media playback is unsupported on your device Watch the whale dodge

The crew of a racing yacht had a narrow escape when they almost hit a whale at full speed!

They had to swerve at the last second to avoid smashing into the mammal.

The New Zealand team was competing in the Volvo Ocean race when it all happened.

Fortunately for the crew (and the whale), the driver spotted the animal and turned the steering wheel hard right, missing it by a whisker!

The race takes competitors across the Atlantic Ocean from America to Portugal.