Training with Olympic champion rower Zac Purchase

Media playback is unsupported on your device Can Joe keep up with champion rower Zac Purchase?

With the Olympics getting closer, all the athletes taking part are stepping up their training.

Zac Purchase is a triple world champion rower in the lightweight double scull event.

He won gold at the last Olympics in 2008 and he's one of Team GB's biggest medal hopes this year.

Ahead of London 2012 he's been training for up to six hours a day and fitting in a mega 14 hours sleep (and two breakfasts!).

Joe hits the water to find out how Zac has been getting ready to go for gold - and if he's feeling the pressure.