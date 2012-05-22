The Voice star will.i.am does Olympic torch moonwalk

Media playback is unsupported on your device Watch will.i.am carrying the Olympic torch - and doing a moonwalk!

The Voice star will.i.am took a break from coaching duties to carry the Olympic torch!

The surprise torchbearer was cheered on by thousands of people as he ran through Taunton in Somerset.

He said: "It feels like a dream, something that you always saw on TV growing up."

will.i.am even treated fans to a quick moonwalk and tweeted on his mobile phone as he strolled.

The Black Eyed Peas star said he'd known he about being in the torch relay for almost a year, but was told to keep quiet!