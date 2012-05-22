The Voice star will.i.am does Olympic torch moonwalk
The Voice star will.i.am took a break from coaching duties to carry the Olympic torch!
The surprise torchbearer was cheered on by thousands of people as he ran through Taunton in Somerset.
He said: "It feels like a dream, something that you always saw on TV growing up."
will.i.am even treated fans to a quick moonwalk and tweeted on his mobile phone as he strolled.
The Black Eyed Peas star said he'd known he about being in the torch relay for almost a year, but was told to keep quiet!