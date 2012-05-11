Facebook tests paying to promote posts on site
Facebook is testing whether users are willing to pay money for their posts to be seen by more friends.
The new tool is being trialled in New Zealand, where a small fee is charged to promote or highlight something you write on the site.
It seems that different prices is being tried out, with reports of £1.25, 50p and 25p.
"We're constantly testing new features across the site," said a Facebook spokesperson.
"This particular test is simply to gauge people's interest in this method of sharing with their friends."
The spokesperson added that some methods of highlighting a post would be free of charge.