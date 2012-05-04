Pictures: Hayley's trip to 'America' in the UK

Hayley vists an American airbase in Lakenheath, Suffolk - where there are loads of things to remind people of home.

  • Hayley next to a Statue of Liberty

    There's a miniature Statue of Liberty on the base and lots of American flags.

  • Hayley next to a hot dog stand

    Hayley was amazed by all the different types of food available.

  • Hayley next to a petrol pump

    The base has its own petrol station and the people who use it have to pay in dollars.

  • Hayley outside the food court

    This is the USA food court - here you'll find loads of different types of food to eat.

  • Hayley eating a yummy taco

    This is a taco - a corn or wheat tortilla folded around a yummy filling. It was really tasty.

  • Hayley next to a statue of a jet

    Lakenheath airbase is home to 4,500 service men and women who live there with their families.

  • Hayley next to a gumball machine

    This is a gumball machine - its massive and full of tasty treats.

  • Hayley next to a U.S. post box

    They even have a U.S. postal service on the base.

  • Hayley next to some beef jerky packets

    The supermarket on base has loads of foods that you find in America - it sure looked good.