Pictures: Hayley's trip to 'America' in the UK
Hayley vists an American airbase in Lakenheath, Suffolk - where there are loads of things to remind people of home.
-
There's a miniature Statue of Liberty on the base and lots of American flags.
-
Hayley was amazed by all the different types of food available.
-
The base has its own petrol station and the people who use it have to pay in dollars.
-
This is the USA food court - here you'll find loads of different types of food to eat.
-
This is a taco - a corn or wheat tortilla folded around a yummy filling. It was really tasty.
-
Lakenheath airbase is home to 4,500 service men and women who live there with their families.
-
This is a gumball machine - its massive and full of tasty treats.
-
They even have a U.S. postal service on the base.
-
The supermarket on base has loads of foods that you find in America - it sure looked good.