If you've got a head for heights you might fancy the idea of skydiving.

But what about freefalling all the way from the edge of space?

Well that's exactly the plan for the man for whom the sky isn't limit.

Felix Baumgartner plans to skydive all 23 miles from the edge of the earth's atmsophere, falling so fast he'll break the speed of sound.

Nel's been to meet him watch her report to find out more.