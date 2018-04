Media playback is unsupported on your device Watch what happens to this teenager in northern China

Imagine - you're walking down the street and... you fall straight through an invisible hole in the pavement!

A teenage girl fell seven metres down a hole pavement in northern China and a passing taxi driver tried to help her out.

But he fell in too! They were both rescued safe and sound by emergency teams.

Watch this short video, which comes from CCTV in the street, to see it happen.