Quiz: Quiz of the week
How much can you remember about past week's biggest news stories? Find out with Newsround's quiz of the week!
- 23 October 2015
Sarah Jane Adventures
Try our Sarah Jane Adventures quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
- 20 June 2011
The Voice
How much do you know about the BBC's latest talent show, The Voice, starring Jessie J? Test yourself with our new quiz!
- 11 April 2012
Eurovision Song Contest
Try our Eurovision Song Contest quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
- 10 May 2014
One Direction
Try our One Direction quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
- 17 June 2011
Butterflies
Try our butterflies quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
- 12 July 2012
Baby animals
Try our baby animals quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
- 21 June 2011
Leah
How much do you know about our presenter?
- 20 June 2011
Ricky
How much do you know about our presenter Ricky?
- 20 June 2011
Quiz: Sports stars who've switched sports
Sir Chris Hoy is swapping cycling for motor racing. Play our quiz all about other sports stars who've switched sports.
- 9 April 2014
Volcanoes
Try our volcanoes quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Tornado
Try our tornado quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Poo
Try our poo quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Mars
Try our Mars quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Magic
Try our magic quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Kate Middleton
Try our Kate Middleton quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
David Beckham
Try our David Beckham quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Charles Dickens
Try our Charles Dickens quiz about with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Beckham family
Try our David Beckham and Victoria Beckham family quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Barack Obama
Try our Barack Obama quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Australia
Try our Australia quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Anthony Horowitz
Try our Anthony Horowitz quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Alcohol
Try our alcohol quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Thanksgiving
Try our fun Thanksgiving quiz and see how much you know about the American holiday.
Christmas
When was Christmas banned? Why is the time leading up to 25 December called Advent? Find out here!
St Valentine's Day
It's that time of year again but how much do you know about Valentine's Day? Try our quiz to test yourself...
Remembrance Day
Try our Remembrance Day and poppies quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Independence Day
Try our Independence Day quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Mothering Sunday
Try our Mother's Day quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Leap Years
Try our leap year quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Halloween
Try our Halloween quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Easter
Think you're up to speed with your Easter knowledge? Find out with this fun, free Newsround quiz.
Diwali
Try our Diwali quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Burns Night quiz
On 25 January, many Scottish people will be celebrating Burns Night.
Bonfire Night
Try our Bonfire Night quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Birthdays
Try our birthday quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
April Fools' Day
Try our April Fool's Day quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Formula One
Try our Formula One quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Football
Try our football quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Athletics
Try our athletics quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Tennis
Try our tennis quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Usain Bolt
The Newsround Usain Bolt quiz - test your knowledge about the sprinting superstar!
Sporting record-breakers
Try our sporting records quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. Will you win gold, silver or bronze?
GB Paralympic medal winners
How much do you know about Britain's Paralympic medallists? Test your knowledge with this free Newsround quiz.
Hayley
How much do you know about our presenter Hayley?
Nel
Think you know Nel quite well? Find out how much you know with our Newsround quiz.
Animals
Can you tell which animal is which?
Tortoise
Try our tortoise quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Tigers
Try our tiger quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Sharks
Try our sharks quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Rhino
Try our rhino quiz about with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Reindeer
Try our reindeer quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Penguins
Try our penguins quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Pandas
Try our panda quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Insects
Try our insect quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Dinosaurs
Think you know everything about dinosaurs? Put your knowledge to the test with our classic Jurassic quiz!
Bees
Try our bees quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Bats
Try our bats quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Badgers
Try our badgers quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Alligators
Try our alligators quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Adders
Try our adder quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
will.i.am
He's quirky and cool but how much more do you know about will.i.am? Test your knowledge of The Voice coach with the free Newsround quiz.
Tinie Tempah
Try our Tinie Tempah quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Take That
Try our Take That quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Sugababes
Try our Sugababes quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Sir Tom Jones
Sir Tom Jones is the coach with the most experience on The Voice UK but how much do you know about the legendary singer? Play our quiz to find out if you have what it takes to be a part of Team Tom.
Rebecca Black
Try our Rebecca Black Quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Rihanna
Try our Rihanna quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Pixie Lott
Try our Pixie Lott quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Olly Murs
Try our Olly Murs quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Musicals
Try our musicals quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Matt Cardle
Try our quiz about X Factor winner Matt Cardle with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Leona Lewis
Try our Leona Lewis quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Danny O'Donoghue
He's known as the cheeky, charming Irishman on The Voice. But who is Danny O'Donoghue and how much do you know about him? Play our quiz to find out!
Beyonce
Try our Beyonce quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Coldplay
Try our fun free quiz to see how much you know about Coldplay.
Alexandra Burke
Try our Alexandra Burke quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
The Wanted
Try our The Wanted quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
The Saturdays
Try our quiz about The Saturdays with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Rizzle Kicks
Try our fun free Rizzle Kicks quiz and see how much you know about boys.
Lady Gaga
Test your knowledge of pop sensation Lady Gaga.
Katy Perry
How much do you know about Katy Perry? Try our fun, free quiz to find out...
Justin Bieber
Try our Justin Bieber quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
JLS
Try our JLS quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Jessie J
Test your knowledge of super singer Jessie J with our free quiz.
Jedward
Try our Jedward spot the difference quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Cover Drive
Try our Cover Drive quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Cheryl Cole
Try our Cheryl Cole quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Cher Lloyd
Try our Cher Lloyd quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Adele
Try our Adele quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Britain's Got Talent
Try our Britain's Got Talent quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Tracy Beaker
Try our Tracy Beaker quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Superheroes
Try our superheroes quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Sport Relief
Try our fun free Sport Relief quiz and see how much you know about it.
Doctor Who
Try our Doctor Who quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Dannii Minogue
Try our X Factor judge Dannii Minogue quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Comic Relief
Try our quiz with fun questions and answers for kids about Comic Relief and Red Nose day. It's free!
Harry Potter - Deathly Hallows
Try our Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows quiz, with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Harry Potter - Emma Watson
Try our quiz about Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
Doctor Who - Amy Pond
Try our quiz about Doctor Who companion Amy Pond with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!
