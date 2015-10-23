Quizzes

Top Stories

Quiz: Quiz of the week

Quiz of the week graphic

How much can you remember about past week's biggest news stories? Find out with Newsround's quiz of the week!

  • 23 October 2015

Sarah Jane Adventures

Try our Sarah Jane Adventures quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

  • 20 June 2011

The Voice

How much do you know about the BBC's latest talent show, The Voice, starring Jessie J? Test yourself with our new quiz!

  • 11 April 2012

Eurovision Song Contest

Try our Eurovision Song Contest quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

  • 10 May 2014

One Direction

Try our One Direction quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

  • 17 June 2011

Butterflies

Try our butterflies quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

  • 12 July 2012

Baby animals

Try our baby animals quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

  • 21 June 2011

Leah

How much do you know about our presenter?

  • 20 June 2011

Ricky

How much do you know about our presenter Ricky?

  • 20 June 2011

Quiz: Sports stars who've switched sports

Sir Chris Hoy is swapping cycling for motor racing. Play our quiz all about other sports stars who've switched sports.

  • 9 April 2014

More quizzes

Volcanoes

Volcanoes

Try our volcanoes quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Tornado

Tornado

Try our tornado quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Poo

Poo

Try our poo quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Mars

Mars

Try our Mars quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Magic

Magic

Try our magic quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

Try our Kate Middleton quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

David Beckham

David Beckham

Try our David Beckham quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Charles Dickens

Charles Dickens

Try our Charles Dickens quiz about with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Beckham family

Beckham family

Try our David Beckham and Victoria Beckham family quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Barack Obama

Barack Obama

Try our Barack Obama quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Australia

Australia

Try our Australia quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Anthony Horowitz

Anthony Horowitz

Try our Anthony Horowitz quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Alcohol

Alcohol

Try our alcohol quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving

Try our fun Thanksgiving quiz and see how much you know about the American holiday.

Christmas

Christmas

When was Christmas banned? Why is the time leading up to 25 December called Advent? Find out here!

St Valentine's Day

St Valentine's Day

It's that time of year again but how much do you know about Valentine's Day? Try our quiz to test yourself...

Remembrance Day

Remembrance Day

Try our Remembrance Day and poppies quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Independence Day

Independence Day

Try our Independence Day quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Mothering Sunday

Mothering Sunday

Try our Mother's Day quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Leap Years

Leap Years

Try our leap year quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Halloween

Halloween

Try our Halloween quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Easter

Easter

Think you're up to speed with your Easter knowledge? Find out with this fun, free Newsround quiz.

Diwali

Diwali

Try our Diwali quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Burns Night quiz

Burns Night quiz

On 25 January, many Scottish people will be celebrating Burns Night.

Bonfire Night

Bonfire Night

Try our Bonfire Night quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Birthdays

Birthdays

Try our birthday quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

April Fools' Day

April Fools' Day

Try our April Fool's Day quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Formula One

Formula One

Try our Formula One quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Football

Football

Try our football quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Athletics

Athletics

Try our athletics quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Tennis

Tennis

Try our tennis quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt

The Newsround Usain Bolt quiz - test your knowledge about the sprinting superstar!

Sporting record-breakers

Sporting record-breakers

Try our sporting records quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. Will you win gold, silver or bronze?

GB Paralympic medal winners

GB Paralympic medal winners

How much do you know about Britain's Paralympic medallists? Test your knowledge with this free Newsround quiz.

Hayley

Hayley

How much do you know about our presenter Hayley?

Nel

Nel

Think you know Nel quite well? Find out how much you know with our Newsround quiz.

Animals

Animals

Can you tell which animal is which?

Tortoise

Tortoise

Try our tortoise quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Tigers

Tigers

Try our tiger quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Sharks

Sharks

Try our sharks quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Rhino

Rhino

Try our rhino quiz about with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Reindeer

Reindeer

Try our reindeer quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Penguins

Penguins

Try our penguins quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Pandas

Pandas

Try our panda quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Insects

Insects

Try our insect quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs

Think you know everything about dinosaurs? Put your knowledge to the test with our classic Jurassic quiz!

Bees

Bees

Try our bees quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Bats

Bats

Try our bats quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Badgers

Badgers

Try our badgers quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Alligators

Alligators

Try our alligators quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Adders

Adders

Try our adder quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

will.i.am

will.i.am

He's quirky and cool but how much more do you know about will.i.am? Test your knowledge of The Voice coach with the free Newsround quiz.

Tinie Tempah

Tinie Tempah

Try our Tinie Tempah quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Take That

Take That

Try our Take That quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Sugababes

Sugababes

Try our Sugababes quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones

Sir Tom Jones is the coach with the most experience on The Voice UK but how much do you know about the legendary singer? Play our quiz to find out if you have what it takes to be a part of Team Tom.

Rebecca Black

Rebecca Black

Try our Rebecca Black Quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Rihanna

Rihanna

Try our Rihanna quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Pixie Lott

Pixie Lott

Try our Pixie Lott quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Olly Murs

Olly Murs

Try our Olly Murs quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Musicals

Musicals

Try our musicals quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Matt Cardle

Matt Cardle

Try our quiz about X Factor winner Matt Cardle with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Leona Lewis

Leona Lewis

Try our Leona Lewis quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Danny O'Donoghue

Danny O'Donoghue

He's known as the cheeky, charming Irishman on The Voice. But who is Danny O'Donoghue and how much do you know about him? Play our quiz to find out!

Beyonce

Beyonce

Try our Beyonce quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Coldplay

Coldplay

Try our fun free quiz to see how much you know about Coldplay.

Alexandra Burke

Alexandra Burke

Try our Alexandra Burke quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

The Wanted

The Wanted

Try our The Wanted quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

The Saturdays

The Saturdays

Try our quiz about The Saturdays with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Rizzle Kicks

Rizzle Kicks

Try our fun free Rizzle Kicks quiz and see how much you know about boys.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Test your knowledge of pop sensation Lady Gaga.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry

How much do you know about Katy Perry? Try our fun, free quiz to find out...

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber

Try our Justin Bieber quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

JLS

JLS

Try our JLS quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Jessie J

Jessie J

Test your knowledge of super singer Jessie J with our free quiz.

Jedward

Jedward

Try our Jedward spot the difference quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Cover Drive

Cover Drive

Try our Cover Drive quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Cheryl Cole

Cheryl Cole

Try our Cheryl Cole quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Cher Lloyd

Cher Lloyd

Try our Cher Lloyd quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Adele

Adele

Try our Adele quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Britain's Got Talent

Britain's Got Talent

Try our Britain's Got Talent quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Tracy Beaker

Tracy Beaker

Try our Tracy Beaker quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Superheroes

Superheroes

Try our superheroes quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Sport Relief

Sport Relief

Try our fun free Sport Relief quiz and see how much you know about it.

Doctor Who

Doctor Who

Try our Doctor Who quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Dannii Minogue

Dannii Minogue

Try our X Factor judge Dannii Minogue quiz with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Comic Relief

Comic Relief

Try our quiz with fun questions and answers for kids about Comic Relief and Red Nose day. It's free!

Harry Potter - Deathly Hallows

Harry Potter - Deathly Hallows

Try our Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows quiz, with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Harry Potter - Emma Watson

Harry Potter - Emma Watson

Try our quiz about Emma Watson, who plays Hermione Granger in Harry Potter, with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!

Doctor Who - Amy Pond

Doctor Who - Amy Pond

Try our quiz about Doctor Who companion Amy Pond with fun questions and answers for kids. It's free!