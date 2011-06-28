Newsround Special Films
Maisie Goes To Hollywood
Newsround spent Oscars weekend in Hollywood with a six-year-old film star.
Finding My Family - Partition: A Newsround Special
Sumayyah, Shubhashukla and Kamolpriya are on the mission of their lives to find out what happened to their families during the Partition of India.
Inside My Head: A Newsround Special
Newsround is talking about mental health problems. In this special programme, 14-year-old Josh explains why it was so important for him to talk about what he was going through.
Defending the Rhino: A Newsround Special
Newsround travels thousands of miles to look at the fight that rhino are facing in South Africa for Defending the Rhino: A Newsround Special.
One child refugee's journey from Eritrea
Ruth was 14 when she left her home country of Eritrea in east Africa. Watch this animation of her story.
Is Tech Taking Over? - A Newsround Special
Technology is awesome, but are we using it too much? Find out more in the latest Newsround Special.
Brothers and Sisters: A Newsround Special
They make you laugh, drive you mad... and will be your friend for life - brothers and sisters are among the most important people to us. Watch Brothers and Sisters: A Newsround Special
The Japanese tsunami five years on
Leah visited Japan to find out what life is like for people there five years after an earthquake triggered a tsunami that caused devastation in the country.
Bullying: The Newsround Debate
We know it can be really difficult if you're being bullied at school or online, so we created a special debate looking into the best way to stop bullying.
Frontline Families Special
Watch the latest Newsround Special where we look at the impact war can have on military families.
Being Me - a Newsround special
Newsround has made a new programme called Being Me, which explores how children feel about the way they look.
Growing Up Black In America - a Newsround report
Newsround reporter Ricky travels all over the United States to find out what life is like for black people in the USA.
America vs Food - a Newsround special
Ricky travels to America to find out more about the country's battle against obesity and discovers what we can learn to avoid the same fate.
Making friends: How to make friends on Planet Earth
CBBC wants everybody to say Bye Bye to Bullying - and Newsround has made a special programme about how to be a great friend.
Afghanistan War: Children of Kabul
Watch our Special on what life is like for kids in Kabul and their hopes for the future of Afghanistan.
Typhoon Haiyan: Surviving the Typhoon
Leah's been to the Philippines to find out how children there are coping following one of the most powerful storms ever, Typhoon Haiyan.
Nelson Mandela: Newsround in South Africa
Ahead of Nelson Mandela's funeral on Sunday, Ricky is in South Africa to find out what kind of nation Mandela has left behind for children there.
The recession: Hard Times
Newsround's special programme Hard Times looks at how kids in the UK have been affected by recession.
Dyslexia: My Dyslexic Mind
Find out what dyslexia is and how it affects the brain in Newsround's special programme 'My Dyslexic Mind'.
Racism in football special
Ore Oduba has been investigating the state of racism in football for a special Newsround report - including an interview with Fifa president, Sepp Blatter.
Starting secondary school: Up And Away
The move up from primary to secondary school can be intimidating for anyone, but what's it like if you're a bit different?
Domestic Violence: Behind Closed Doors
Behind Closed Doors explores the rarely talked about issue of children witnessing domestic violence.
Afghanistan: Growing up in a war zone
Sonali travels to Afghanistan to meet the children whose lives have been affected by war.
Afghanistan: Life on the Front-Line
Ore travels to Afghanistan to find out what life is like for British troops fighting in a war zone.
Alcoholism: Living With Alcohol
Watch this special Newsround show on how three children have been affected by alcohol.
East Africa Drought: Ricky visits Kenya
Newsround's Ricky travels to Kenya to see how aid agencies are trying to help the refugees of the East Africa drought.
Hiroshima: A Newsround Special
Leah travels to the Japanese city of Hiroshima, which was completely devastated by a nuclear bomb during World War Two.
Online bullying: Cyberbullying - a Newsround special
Cyberbullying is a problem we hear more and more about in the news. In this special Newsround, Ricky meets the kids who have been affected by bullying online.
Living in care: The Real Tracy Beaker
Dani Harmer, who plays Tracy Beaker in the hit CBBC series, presents a Newsround special where she finds out what it's really like to grow up in care.
Autism: My Autism and Me
Autism is a condition that affects the way you live your life and see the world around you. Find out more about what it means with our special programme.