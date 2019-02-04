YouTube won't comment over Austin Jones child abuse images

YouTube has "declined to comment" after Austin Jones admitted getting teenage girls to share naked images with him over social media.

The 26-year-old American singer has pleaded guilty over sexually explicit photos.

With more than half a million YouTube subscribers he is best known for performing covers of famous songs.

It seems many of his social media pages have been taken down but his YouTube channel still exists.

Newsbeat asked YouTube why they were continuing to host his channel but they responded with "decline to comment".

During a brief court appearance in Chicago on Friday (January 31) Austin Jones admitted that between 2010 and 2017 he exchanged sexually explicit images and videos with underage girls.

According to Associated Press, he admitted in a 27-page plea agreement he had online conversations with six 14 and 15-year-old girls.

In one conversation, he is said to have told one of the teenagers "that she needed to 'prove' that she was his biggest fan" by sending videos of herself.

Prosecutors asked for him to be taken immediately into custody, but the judge allowed him to remain free on bail as he goes for psychiatric counselling.

Austin Jones' lawyer said the star has only recently began dealing with traumatic events in his life.

