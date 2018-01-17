NHS nurse writes letter to patients about why he's leaving the job

Matt is a 28-year-old nurse but he's decided to leave the profession, less than four years after qualifying.

He's not alone. Figures given to the BBC from NHS Digital show that there are now more leavers than joiners to the profession.

Nurse leaders said it was a "dangerous and downward spiral", but NHS bosses said the problem was being tackled.

Matt has written a letter to his patients about why he's had to give up.

"To my patients.

"As a nurse, one of the joys of my job is working with a wide variety of patients, like yourselves.

"I enjoy talking to you all, talking to your relatives, getting to know you and hearing your stories.

"Meeting you on day one, when you come onto the ward, when you might be very poorly and feeling rubbish.

"When I make you feel better with the treatment I've given you, the goal of getting you to walk out feeling like a different person - it's so rewarding.

"Seeing that positive impact that I've had, on yourselves and your families, that is one of the big things that I'll really miss.

"The decision I have made was not an easy one, as my love for nursing and caring for people is difficult to put into words.

"However, I feel with the current situation of the NHS, now is the time to leave before the situation becomes any worse.

"It was after two weeks signed off with depression that discussions started between myself and my wife.

"We talked about how a change needs to be made and that the focus within the NHS is purely financial rather than the safety of patients and staff.

"With more and more cuts to budgets, all hospital staff, not just nurses, are being asked to pick up more and more responsibility.

"And this is without any prospect of recognition in the form of removing the pay cap for nurses.

"Coming into work every day filled me with dread.

"This was because I had to risk my job and personal reputation due to poor hospital trust management.

"Throughout my training and working within the NHS, every single nurse I have worked with would always go that extra mile to ensure the highest level of patient care is given.

"Often this meant working extra hours, staying late or working shifts.

"Unfortunately, this extra demand, from personal experience is both physically and mentally draining.

"It is with regret, and I am really sorry to you all, that I have to leave the NHS in the current situation that it is in.

"I do feel like I am abandoning you slightly, but I feel it is a change that needs to be made for people higher up, such as Jeremy Hunt, who need to see the scale that this problem is.

"But hopefully, one day, I will be able to return once the problem is sorted and continue to help build your futures as well as my own.

"Kind regards, Matt."

