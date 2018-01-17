Star Wars: The Last Jedi cast mock 'men-only' fan edit

John Boyega and Mark Hamill have responded to a fan edit of Star Wars: The Last Jedi which cuts out the film's female characters.

An angry Star Wars fan created a "men-only" version of The Last Jedi, reducing it to just 46 minutes.

The film's cast posted laughing crying emojis in response to "The Last Jedi: De-Feminized Fanedit", which was shared illegally online.

Laura Dern 's character Admiral Holdo was cut from the film entirely.

Daisy Ridley, Carrie Fisher and Kelly Marie Tran all had their roles dramatically reduced.

The Last Jedi was praised by critics and (most) fans for its portrayal of female characters.

But some were seemingly angered by the prominence of characters such as Rey, Leia, Admiral Holdo and Rose Tico.

One furious fan decided to do something about it and chopped 106 minutes of footage from the critically acclaimed movie.

"The intro sequence is now very watchable and actually much cooler without all of Leia's nit-picking," writes the unknown uploader, who many describe as a "men's rights activist".

"Now it's all one united Resistance fighting without inner conflict and that's much more satisfying to watch.

"Due to the extreme shortening, the whole movie is much more fast-paced now."

His efforts haven't escaped the attention of some of the people involved in the movie, with John Boyega, Mark Hamill and director Rian Johnson all commenting on this entirely unofficial new cut.

Their reactions to it were pretty similar.

A list of changes made to the movie - as described by the man who posted the re-edit - has been shared online.

Holdo and Paige Tico (Rose's sister) don't feature at all while Leia dies during an attack early in the "De-Feminized" edit.

Finn and Rose's adventure on Canto Bight no longer features, Kylo Ren battles Snoke's guards almost single-handedly and Captain Phasma is killed with a single blow from Finn.

The uploader also admits his new version is full of plot holes and continuity errors.

