What we learned from this year's Brits nominations

Dua Lipa has stolen the show at this year's Brits nominations.

The singer is up for five awards, including best album and best single for New Rules.

Ed Sheeran is up for four, while J Hus and Rag'n'Bone Man have three nods each.

Those artists, along with Stormzy, are also all up for best British album... but what else did we learn from this year's nominations?

Liam Payne's ready to take on One Direction

The fan-voted best video category sees a fight between three former members of One Direction.

Harry Styles' Sign of the Times will go up against Zayn and Taylor Swift's I Don't Wanna Live Forever.

But Liam Payne says he's not bothered about being nominated alongside his mates.

"It's amazing that we've come fresh out of our band and everyone's up for these things," he told Newsbeat.

But where will he keep the award (if he wins)...

This year's statues have been specially designed by Anish Kapoor.

But while past winners have used the awards as door stops, and even put them up for sale, Liam has built a special place in his house.

"I had this bar area built in our house and we've got a snooker table in there," he explained.

"There's all awards around that part of it."

Brits 2018 could be a blast from the past

Jax Jones, who is up for best single with You Don't Know Me, is feeling mischievous.

As well as wanting to team up with Ed Sheeran, he says he's going to make the Brits raucous again.

"I'm going to turn up with all my boys and we're going to fully deinstitutionalise the Brits," he told us.

"We're going to bring the raucous."

Love is in the air

J Hus could walk away with three Brits next month, but he's got his eye on something else completely.

"I've got a big crush on Jorja Smith," he explained.

The Brits Critics' Choice winner is his "favourite" apparently.

"I saw her yesterday and we had a little bit of chemistry."

If love blossoms, J Hus could take a few tips from Liam Payne it seems.

The Strip That Down singer revealed how he and partner Cheryl Tweedy hid their relationship at the Brits one year.

"We snuck out of the Brits together, and we bumped into every single newspaper person we could possibly bump into - which I thought was really hilarious."

The awards take place on Wednesday 21 February at London's O2 Arena.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat