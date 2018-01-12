Big Brother star Rebekah Shelton not dead after 'hack'

A video apparently posted by transgender Big Brother star Rebekah Shelton says she is not dead and was the victim of a social media hoax.

Earlier a tweet from her verified account said she had died unexpectedly.

The 32-year-old was on Big Brother in 2009 where - as Rodrigo Lopes - she finished fifth.

Newsbeat is trying to reach Rebekah or her representatives for comment on the story.

A later tweet from the account said although the hoax was a "horrible experience", the positive thing was that "I realise that I'm loved and so many people cared about me".

Newsbeat's website was a one of a number of news outlets which reported the former Big Brother contestant had died.