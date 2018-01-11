S Club 7's Paul is selling his Brit Award on eBay because he's "skint"

Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 says he's selling his Brit Award on eBay because he's "skint".

"I don't want the other members to think that I am dissing the band by selling it but there are bills to pay," he said.

At the time of writing this article, the highest bid for the best newcomer award was more than £65,000.

Paul says he's even willing to travel anywhere in the UK to hand deliver the Brit to whoever buys it.

The singer told Newsbeat it's not just about the money but "it's time to let the past be the past".

He thinks the award is a great piece of memorabilia.

"S Club 7 was one of the best things I've ever been involved in, I really miss those guys."

The award is more than 17 years old and is described on eBay as having "smudges that won't come out without a pro polish".

But that hasn't put off potential buyers. So far, there have been more than 120 bids.

The winner not only gets the award but the listing says: "Paul can meet you and greet you and take photos, distance depending."

Paul says he hopes a superfan gets the item.

"Can you imagine if I was going to the person's house and on every wall was a picture of me?"

If you're wondering whether S Club 7 are going to Bring It All Back, Paul says he "would never say never" but he's not sure the others would want to do a reunion.

He told Newsbeat he will hopefully use the money from the award to move house and he always knew it would come in handy.

"When I first got given it, I remember thinking 'Ooh one day I bet I end up selling that'."

