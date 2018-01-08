H&M apologises over 'racist' image of black boy in hoodie

People on social media have called H&M "racist" for showing a black child modelling a hoodie that says 'coolest monkey in the jungle.'

Some are calling for a boycott of the brand over the picture, while others defended the retailer.

H&M has said: "We apologise to anyone this may have offended."

People took to Twitter to describe the image published by the Swedish chain as inappropriate and offensive.

The photograph was being using in the children's section of the UK site and some people weren't happy.

Dexter Neptune wrote: #BlackTwitter h&m is cancelled won't see anymore money from me.

Another user compared the image to one of a white child modelling a hoodie with the words "jungle survival expert."

Others questioned how no-one spotted that the image may be offensive.

Someone else wrote: "No doubt the H&M monkey hoodie photoshoot was organised with completely innocent intentions but in today's outrage society you have to triple check everything you do."

People also defended the clothing brand, some said it was an innocent mistake and others said the brand isn't racist.

The hoodie is still available to buy online but it no longer features the image of the child modelling it.

The company said: "This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended."

