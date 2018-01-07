Alexandra Burke engaged: Strictly star confirms 'I said yes'

Alexandra Burke has announced she is engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Ginnelly by posting a snap of her ring on Instagram.

The Strictly Come Dancing star shared a photo showing her hand with the words "I said yes" written on it.

She said they got engaged in Paris on 18 December but "decided to keep this between us for a while".

"So grateful for this amazing man in my life who has supported my family and I through so much," she added.

She said her engagement felt "overwhelming because there was only one person I wanted to call when it happened".

Alexandra's mum, Melissa Bell, died on 28 August last year.

In the post, she said: "I know she is smiling and very happy for us both - because little did I know she knew about it."

Alexandra has kept fans guessing for weeks over whether she was engaged.

She had kept her ring hand covered several times in photographs.

Alexandra made it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing 2017 but lost out to Holby City actor Joe McFadden.

