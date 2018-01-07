Dancing on Ice: Five things to expect from the revamped series

Dancing on Ice returns to our screens on Sunday night after a four-year break.

The ITV show sees celebrities paired up with professional ice skaters to perform routines on the rink in front of a panel of judges.

Each week the pairs are scored and put to a public vote - and one is eliminated until there's a winner.

Think Strictly Come Dancing...on ice.

Here are five things to expect from the series.

The celebs

You might recognise some of the famous faces in this year's series - as ITV has raided the reality TV cupboard to find the stars for the 2018 revamp.

Love Island winner Kem Cetinay is among the celebs taking part as well as Bake Off winner Candice Brown and I'm a Celeb's 2014 runner-up Jake Quickenden.

Several soap stars are also on the show including Coronation Street's Antony Cotton and Brooke Vincent as well as Hollyoaks' Stephanie Waring.

Completing the line-up is athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton, actress Donna Air, singer and presenter Cheryl Baker, weather presenter Alex Beresford, singer Lemar and rugby star Max Evans.

The changes

The reboot of the show has seen quite a few changes being brought in.

Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean will no longer act as mentors and instead will now sit on the judging panel alongside Diversity star Ashley Banjo and Jason Gardiner.

Holly Willoughby is back to present the show alongside her This Morning co-star Phillip Schofield after previously bowing out in 2011.

And now it will be up to the professional skaters to choreograph their skating routines.

But you can expect some things to remain very much the same...

The injuries

Expect the contestants to hurt themselves - it's happened a lot.

Lemar had to replace cricketer Monty Panesar on this year's show, who pulled out because he hurt himself during training.

While former contestants have suffered some pretty brutal injuries on the ice.

In 2012, Jennifer Ellison smashed herself in the head with her own skate blade.

The late telly host Keith Chegwin was a contestant in 2011 - and broke his shoulder and three ribs even before the show began.

While rapper Vanilla Ice ended up in hospital with concussion and a cracked eye socket during the 2011 series.

As cold as ice

Jason Gardiner - aka Mr Nasty - is returning to the judging panel so expect lots of major put downs.

It's already started with him making a catty comment saying that the previous judging panels were "missing people that really had an understanding or an actual experience in dance".

He became famous for being the pantomime villain but some of his comments didn't go down too well in previous series.

Ofcom received more than 400 complaints in 2010 after he compared swimmer Sharron Davies' performance to "faecal matter that won't flush".

She wasn't the only contestant to be hit with his cutting remarks.

He told tennis player Greg Rusedski he had the "charisma of cardboard" and called Corrie star Steven Arnold "a natural disaster".

Romance?

Expect a full round of romance rumours when the new series starts.

And judging from previous shows, being surrounded by ice can certainly warm the heart.

Several contestants found love because of the show.

Former Eastenders star Sam Attwater met his wife, skater Vicky Ogden, on the set in 2012.

Soap actor Matt Lapinskas dated his professional partner Brianne Delcourt. She also previously had a relationship with Corrie's Danny Young - who also appeared on the show.

While professional skater Sylvain Longchambon dated his dance partner Jennifer Metcalfe for two years.

The couple later split up and he went on to marry Corrie actress Samia Ghadie - who he was also partnered with.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat