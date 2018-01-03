Beyonce and Eminem to headline Coachella in 2018

Coachella has announced its line-up for 2018 and, as promised, Beyonce will be making a comeback.

Some of the biggest names in music will descend on the two-weekend event in Indio, California, in April.

Beyonce was announced long ago after she pulled out of headlining last year's event due to being pregnant with twins.

Eminem and The Weeknd will also join her as headline acts, while Jamiroquai and Cardi B will perform too.

Beyonce's last major performance before taking time off for the birth of her children, Rumi and Sir Carter, was at the 2017 Grammy Awards in February last year.

She's not the only musician fans can't wait to see return to the festival circuit again.

After a seven-year break, Eminem made his comeback to music at the end of 2017 - releasing his ninth studio album Revival.

So it only makes sense he would return as part of one of the most highly anticipated festival line-ups of the year.

Canadian singer The Weeknd is no stranger to performing at Coachella, but this will be his first time taking to the stage as a headline act.

This year's line-up also reflects the success of hip hop and R&B last year with other acts across the weekend including Tyler the Creator, Migos, SZA and Post Malone.

And of course, Cardi B, who currently has her first three releases in the top 10 of the Billboard charts.

It makes her the third artist ever to debut with three singles in the top 10 - after The Beatles and Ashanti.

