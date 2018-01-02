Lorde called a 'bigot' in newspaper ad over cancelled concert

Lorde has been branded a "bigot" in a full-page ad in the Washington Post - a week after the New Zealand star cancelled a concert in Israel.

The ad, published in the New Year's Eve edition, was placed by US rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

It accuses the 21-year-old of joining "a global anti-Semitic boycott of Israel".

Newsbeat has contacted Lorde for comment but has yet to receive a response.

The ad features an image of Lorde superimposed onto a picture of men running through war torn scenes while carrying babies.

The ad claims Lorde's decision to cancel the concert showed how a "growing prejudice against the Jewish state" in New Zealand was "trickling down to its youth".

It references New Zealand's decision in December, along with 127 countries, to vote in favour of a UN resolution calling for the US to withdraw its decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

In December, Lorde announced she would not be going ahead with a June show planned in Tel Aviv.

It came following criticism from activists which included an open letter written by two fans who argued the concert would "send out the wrong message".

They referenced the long-standing issue between Israel and Palestinians of there being Jewish settlements in East Jerusalem.

"I pride myself on being an informed young citizen and I had done a lot of reading and sought a lot of opinions before deciding to book a show in Tel Aviv," said Lorde in a statement at the time.

"But I'm not too proud to admit I didn't make the right call on this one."

