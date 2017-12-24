Rachel Johnson to take part in Celeb Big Brother

Journalist Rachel Johnson's been confirmed as the first celebrity to enter the Big Brother house on 2nd January 2018.

The 52-year-old is the sister of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and daughter of politician, author and I'm a Celebrity contestant Stanley Johnson.

The new series will feature an all female house for the first time.

It marks 100 years since women won the right to vote.

It will be called Celebrity Big Brother: Year Of The Woman, but men will be slowly introduced throughout the series.

Rachel confirmed the news in her column in the Mail on Sunday, writing: "I'm going into the actual Big Brother House. For real. I know. Believe me, I know.

"I am a firm believer that you only regret the things in life you don't do, not the things you do do."

It's only been a few weeks since her dad left the Australian jungle, after appearing in I'm a Celeb.

She even said that when she told her husband about her new role, he joked "Are the Johnsons the new Kardashians?"

Rachel hinted at the other celebs that may appear alongside her in the house saying it's a "classy all-female line-up" and will include "female politicians, performance artists, broadcasters".

"Big names were duly dropped, and the emphasis on 'empowerment' rather than 'ritual humiliation' promised," she added.

Channel 5 promises the series will "test their - and our - assumptions, challenge gender stereotypes and reveal fascinating truths about what it is to be a woman - and man - in the 21st century".

