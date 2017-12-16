Iain Lee addresses I'm a Celeb bullying claims

Iain Lee says the word bullying is "a bit strong" to describe what happened to him in the jungle.

Many fans complained about the way the radio host was treated by his fellow contestants on this year's I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

But now, in a series of tweets and an interview on spin-off show Coming Out, he's denied it amounted to bullying.

He's also asked supporters not to send abusive messages to anyone connected with the show.

Dennis Wise, Rebekah Vardy, Amir Khan and Jamie Lomas were all accused of being unkind to Iain Lee during his time in the jungle.

But speaking on the special, which aired on Friday night, he said: "There was no bullying going on.

"Let's quash this rumour once and for all. Bullying is a very serious thing. It's a huge word. There was no bullying whatsoever."

He then went on to clarify his position in a series of tweets.

He then responded to a tweet from Rebekah Vardy.

This year's show was won by Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo.

In his tweets, Iain also revealed that he doesn't plan to watch the whole show.

He finished with a warning to fans.

