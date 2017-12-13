GTA Online: Frank Ocean has a new radio station in the game

Frank Ocean has been given his very own radio station in Grand Theft Auto Online.

It comes with the latest update, Doomsday Heist, and is named Blonded Los Santos 97.8 FM after his Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music.

The video game version features a wide variety of musicians, from Frank himself to Jay-Z and UK artists JME and Giggs.

As well as music, there are also a range of discussions too.

The Thinking Bout You singer had teased the news on his Tumblr page before it was officially announced.

Rapper JME tweeted a video of him playing the game with his song Man Don't Care in the background.

The makers, Rockstar tweeted back saying: "It's an honour to have mans like JME & @officialgiggs on the Los Santos radio dial! We are HUGE fans!"

Frank's good friend Tyler the Creator has previously voiced a character in GTA V.

Rockstar described the Doomsday Heist as GTA Online's biggest update yet.

Released on 12 December, it sees gamers form teams of up to four players played across three different acts.

Each of them are difficult heists and the aim is to try to stop a plot so "diabolical it could end life as we know it", according to Rockstar.

The GTA series has sold more than 250 million copies 20 years after the first game came out.

