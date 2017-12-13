Living on Brexit's border

If you want to get a taste of how complex Brexit negotiations are, a trip to the Irish border will do the job.

Newsbeat spent a couple of days with the Patterson family from Newry, Northern Ireland.

Dad Connor was born in the area but had to leave during the Troubles and returned after the peace deal to set up a business park.

Son Joseph was born there too but he considers himself Irish and not British.

We got them together at a local cafe for a chat overlooking an area that used to be described as bandit country.

The nearby road moves in and out of both sides of the border on many occasions.

During the violence of the 70s and 80s, it used to be classified as the most dangerous road in Western Europe but it's now a vital trade link between Belfast and Dublin.

That's why talk of any restrictions being placed on the border after Brexit is a worry for some.

"I was born here, although I spent 12 years in England and Scotland during the 1980s," Connor tells Newsbeat.

"That decision to move was inspired by how hopeless things seemed here at that time.

"The lack of economic opportunity - and it was a very hostile environment."

Hearing these stories is a long way from the life Joseph had growing up.

"It's strange because I have never had to think of barriers to freedom around here," he says.

"I have always been able to move around freely and have never felt under any threat so it is strange to hear that."

European leaders meet in Brussels to discuss Brexit this week.

The main stumbling block so far has been the UK's only land border with the rest of the European Union which runs through the business Park that Connor manages.

All parties with an interest agree they do not want see a return to the hard borders of the past which were so common during The Troubles.

"It seems like some story from the deep past but it's part of my direct memory," Connor says.

"When I was Joseph's age, as a male travelling to Britain, I would be stopped searched, physically frisked, all my bags taken apart and my car was just taken apart.

"That was because there was a terrorist campaign.

"These [younger] guys have no experience of this and that's great."

It's not just a reminder of the past that worries some around Newry.

Local business leaders told Newsbeat they're concerned about future trade deals between the EU and UK because they do lots of their business with the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the EU.

"We now have 2% unemployment," says Connor.

"When I was Joseph's age, it was 25% and when I was a kid, unemployment was 30%.

"That is a remarkable transformation."

Listening to his dad, Joseph has his own worries and they are all about his identity as someone who sees himself as Irish.

"For me, when I was younger we would have gone down to Dundalk to play football.

"It was never a big journey and it would be very strange for someone of my age to have to justify why you were going."

