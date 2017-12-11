Justin Bieber among celebs supporting bullied Keaton Jones

Captain America star Chris Evans has invited a bullied child to the 2018 premiere of Avengers: Infinity War.

He was one of many stars to tweet a message of support to Keaton Jones after seeing a video of the boy speaking about being bullied.

Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld asked Keaton to be her date for the Pitch Perfect 3 premiere.

While Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown said she wanted to be friends with him.

The footage was originally published on Facebook by his mum Kimberley on Friday and has since racked up 22m views.

In the video Keaton, who lives in Tennessee in the US, asks: "Why do they find joy in taking innocent people and finding a way to be mean to them? It's not OK."

"People that are different don't need to be criticised about it. It's not their fault.

"It's hard. It'll probably get better one day."

Keaton also says he had milk poured on him and ham put down his shirt during one bullying incident.

In a post on Facebook, his mum said her son asked to be videoed after he had her pick him up because he was afraid to go to lunch.

She wrote: "We all know how it feels to want to belong, but only a select few know how it really feels not to belong anywhere."

"Stay strong, Keaton. Don't let them make you turn cold," Chris Evans tweeted.

"That fact he has sympathy and compassion for other people when he's going through it himself, is a testament to who he is," said Justin Bieber.

"What makes you so special is that there is only one you," said Hailee Steinfeld in a Twitter invite to her premiere.

"I think you're so cool Keaton," wrote Millie Bobby Brown.

Other messages of support came from singer Demi Lovato, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo, IT star Will Poulter, Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Star Wars' Mark Hamill and rapper Snoop Dogg.

Many other stars of cinema and sport shared messages of support for Keaton on Twitter.

Keaton spent Sunday with Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, who said he was like his "little brother."

Chris Evans invitation has been liked more than 650,000 times on Twitter but there has been some backlash since the video went viral.

Photos of Keaton and family members posing with the Confederate flag and guns have been shared online.

The flag is controversial as it was first introduced in the US Civil War by the states fighting to keep slavery legal and some see it as a symbol of racial hatred.

This has led to some people accusing his family of being racist.

Other people have argued that bullying should be condemned regardless of a family's beliefs.

