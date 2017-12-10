Jeremy Hunt challenges Ralf Little

The health secretary says he'll debate actor Ralf Little over claims he's lied about the NHS.

In an interview with Newsbeat, Jeremy Hunt says he's waiting for the Royle Family star to "show the evidence" that he hasn't expanded NHS mental health provision.

The pair started rowing on Twitter weeks ago after the MP appeared on TV talking about investing in care.

Mr Hunt said: "I get involved in lots of Twitter spats with lots of people when I think they're not being fair about the progress the NHS is making."

Mr Hunt told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in October, he's overseen the "biggest expansion in mental health provision in Europe" in his five years as health secretary.

Ralf, who starred in comedies The Royle Family and Four Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps accused him in a tweet of "knowingly lying" to the public about statistics.

It's after the health secretary has made a false claim about mental health care to MPs.

On World Mental Health Day in October, he said: "We've got 30,000 more people working in mental health today than we had when [Labour] left office."

That is 43 times the actual figure, and official parliament records have had to be changed to correct the error.

Mr Hunt spoke to Newsbeat after watching our iPlayer documentary My Mind and Me.

Reacting to the documentary, Mr Hunt admitted, "there's a long way to go" in improving services across the UK.

Asked about the row with Ralf Little, he said: "I get involved in lots of Twitter spats with lots of different people when I think they're not being fair about the progress the NHS is making.

"He's got to show me the evidence of what he's said.

"When he provides that, I'll happily come into your studio and debate with him, but he hasn't been able to do that."

A spokesperson for Ralf Little told Newsbeat that he is currently out of the country and not available for interview.

If you're struggling with your mental health you can find help at BBC Advice.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat