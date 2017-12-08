Legend of Zelda: wins big at the Game Awards

Nintendo's The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild won three awards at the 2017 Game Awards in Los Angeles.

It beat competition from Mario Odyssey, Persona 5, Horizon: Zero Dawn and PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to be crowned game of the year.

It also won best game direction and best action/ adventure game.

The Game Awards is one of the biggest ceremonies in the industry and is popular because it also features unseen trailers for upcoming games.

One of the first female game designers, Carol Shaw, was honoured with the Industry Icon award.

She designed classic titles like 3D Tic-Tac-Toe for the Atari 2600 back in the 1970s.

Overwatch won the Best ongoing game and best e-sports game.

Playstation exclusive, The Last of Us Part II won the prize for the most anticipated upcoming game.

More than just an awards ceremony

One of the standout moments of the night came via the creator of Metal Gear Solid, Hideo Kojima, who unveiled the latest teaser for his mysterious upcoming game Death Stranding.

Almost eight minutes long, the trailer features people in hazard suits, an invisible monster and a variety of other worldly weird sci-fi stuff.

It's the biggest insight into the game fans have had since it was announced that the famous game designer had teamed up with Sony.

Speaking to Newsbeat earlier this year, Hideo Kojima said: "We want this game to be something that people can get into easily.

"It's something they haven't played before; we want to give them something totally different."

There's still no timetable as to when the game will be released.

More Zelda

As well as being a good night for The Legend of Zelda on the awards front the team behind the game also announced further downloadable content for the game.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been named ultimate game of the year at the Golden Joystick Awards.

Bayonetta

Bayonetta 1 and 2 are coming to the Nintendo Switch too and a third instalment of the series is being made exclusively for Nintendo's console.

Soulcaliber

Soulcaliber is also coming back. It'll be the first game in the franchise since 2014 and will be available on Playstation, Xbox and PC in 2018.

World of War Z

First a book, then a movie and now a game. Saber Interactive debut the trailer for this game which featured, as you'd expect, loads of zombies running amok.

PubG

It might have missed out on the awards they were nominated for, but it didn't stop the battle royale game from introducing a new playable map.

A Way Out

A Way Out is an upcoming co-op game which sees two gamers play as different characters trying to break out of prison. You can play beside someone or online but you need two players.

In one of the more unique announcements at the ceremony, director Josef Fares said gamers wouldn't need to buy two separate copies of the game to play online.

