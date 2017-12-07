I'm a Celebrity: Iain Lee's friend slams the 'sniping' from grown men

Iain Lee's friend says it's "awful to watch the sniping and backstabbing from grown men" on I'm a Celebrity.

Katherine Boyle, who works with him on his radio show, is referring to the way he's being treated by Jamie Lomas, Amir Khan and Dennis Wise.

It ramped up on last night's ITV show when Dennis told Iain he shouldn't do the Bushtucker trial because he "can't do it".

Fans of the show have said the behaviour amounts to "bullying".

Dennis' comments came after Iain made it known he was keen to tackle Tutankha-Doom.

Jamie was also up for it and just assumed he'd do it before Stanley Johnson chipped in saying they should discuss it.

As Iain put his case forward, Dennis jumped in and told him: "My only problem Iain is you've said 'Get me out of here' twice and what we don't want to do is have no dinner."

"Ok, but I've also got 11 stars on one," Iain replied.

Made in Chelsea's Toff tried to stick up for Iain, saying: "But people do overcome fears you know."

Dennis continued on at Iain who replied: "I get it, you don't want me to do it, I'll withdraw my offer."

The exchange between the two lasted more than four minutes.

Afterwards, in the privacy of the Bush Telegraph, Iain said: "It did feel humiliating having my list of failures recited back to me."

Iain has openly discussed having anxiety but a source close to him has told Newsbeat: "He was in a good place mentally when he went in."

They confirmed he's been taking anti-depressants while in the jungle.

Some fans on Twitter said they felt Iain was being bullied.

"Iain's got a good heart and it's awful to watch the sniping and backstabbing from grown men who should know better," his close friend Katherine said.

"It's great that he's sticking up for himself but I have no idea how he is keeping his temper."

But she told Newsbeat she feels calling it "bullying" is too strong saying their actions "come from a place of ignorance, not malice".

Katherine's been friends with Iain for more than five years and added: "I often don't know how he gets out of bed in the morning feeling how he feels, he's one of millions keeping down a job despite it all.

"He'll be horrified to know this has become his storyline. He's funny, warm and kind."

She thinks he can win but doesn't want it to be because people feel sorry for him.

