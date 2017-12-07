DanTDM named richest YouTuber of 2017 after making £12.3m

DanTDM has been named the highest-earning YouTuber of 2017 - making £12.3m this year, according to Forbes magazine.

The 26-year-old, from Aldershot, started off making videos of himself playing Minecraft and Pokemon.

He's got more than 16 million subscribers and has had more than 10 billion views of all his videos.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Dan Middleton, did not feature in the top ten list last year.

DanTDM's recent live tour included a show at the Sydney Opera House - which became the second fastest-selling show in the venue's history.

He started posting videos, which were aimed at the under-10s, while working in Tesco.

Back in November, Dan told Newsbeat that he wasn't prepared for the fame he got from being a YouTuber.

He said it's intense being a role model for young people and is something he's still learning about.

Only four of last year's top 10 are in the 2017 list.

Last year's winner, PewDiePie, has fallen to sixth place.

He was accused of using the N-word in a video in January, and dropped by Disney in February over allegations of anti-semitism.

The only woman in the top 10, Canadian Lilly Singh (aka Superwoman), is in 10th place with £7.8m.

Zoella, who last month apologised following a backlash over the price of her £50 advent calendar, did not make the list.

Here's the list in full

1 Daniel Middleton $16.5m (£12.3m)

2 Evan Fong (VanossGaming) - $15.5m (£11.6m)

3 Dude Perfect - $14m (£10.5m)

4 Markiplier - $12.5m (£9.3m)

4 Logan Paul - $12.5m (£9.3m)

6 PewDiePie - $12m (£9m)

7 Jake Paul - $11.5m (£8.6m)

8 Ryan ToysReview - $11m (£8.2m)

Warning: Third-party content, contains ads.

Ryan's channel consists of him opening toys and reviewing them. Ryan is six-years-old.

8 Smosh - $11m (£8.2m)

10 Lilly Singh - $10.5m (£7.8m)

