DanTDM named richest YouTuber of 2017 after making £12.3m

07/12/17

DanTDM on stage

DanTDM has been named the highest-earning YouTuber of 2017 - making £12.3m this year, according to Forbes magazine.

The 26-year-old, from Aldershot, started off making videos of himself playing Minecraft and Pokemon.

He's got more than 16 million subscribers and has had more than 10 billion views of all his videos.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Dan Middleton, did not feature in the top ten list last year.

DanTDM on stage

DanTDM's recent live tour included a show at the Sydney Opera House - which became the second fastest-selling show in the venue's history.

He started posting videos, which were aimed at the under-10s, while working in Tesco.

Back in November, Dan told Newsbeat that he wasn't prepared for the fame he got from being a YouTuber.

He said it's intense being a role model for young people and is something he's still learning about.

Lilly Singh
Image caption Lilly Singh is the only woman on the list

Only four of last year's top 10 are in the 2017 list.

Last year's winner, PewDiePie, has fallen to sixth place.

He was accused of using the N-word in a video in January, and dropped by Disney in February over allegations of anti-semitism.

The only woman in the top 10, Canadian Lilly Singh (aka Superwoman), is in 10th place with £7.8m.

Zoella, who last month apologised following a backlash over the price of her £50 advent calendar, did not make the list.

Here's the list in full

1 Daniel Middleton $16.5m (£12.3m)

DanTDM on stage
Image caption DanTDM used to be called The Diamond Minecart

2 Evan Fong (VanossGaming) - $15.5m (£11.6m)

Evan Fong
Image caption Evan Fong is another gamer who is a newcomer to the list

3 Dude Perfect - $14m (£10.5m)

Dude Perfect
Image caption With 24 million subscribers, Dude Perfect is a group of ex-high school basketball players who do sport-related stunts and tricks

4 Markiplier - $12.5m (£9.3m)

Markiplier
Image caption Real name Mark Fischbach, gamer Markiplier rises three places this year

4 Logan Paul - $12.5m (£9.3m)

Logan Paul
Image caption 22-year-old Logan made his name as a Vine star before migrating to YouTube

6 PewDiePie - $12m (£9m)

PewDiePie
Image caption PewDiePie, aka Felix Kjellberg, is still the YouTuber with the most subscribers

7 Jake Paul - $11.5m (£8.6m)

Jake Paul
Image caption Jake Paul is two years younger than - and two places below - his brother Logan

8 Ryan ToysReview - $11m (£8.2m)

Warning: Third-party content, contains ads.

Ryan's channel consists of him opening toys and reviewing them. Ryan is six-years-old.

8 Smosh - $11m (£8.2m)

Ian Hecox from Smosh
Image caption Ian Hecox is now the only member of comedy channel Smosh, after his collaborator Daniel Padilla left in June

10 Lilly Singh - $10.5m (£7.8m)

Lilly Singh
Image caption Lilly Singh drops from third in last year's list

