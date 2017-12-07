Porn star August Ames found dead at home in California

Porn actress August Ames has been found dead at her home in California, according to multiple US reports.

The Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed her death to The Blast.

The actress was married to adult film director Kevin Moore who said she was the "kindest person I ever knew".

August, 23, had received a tirade of abuse at the weekend on Twitter after saying she wouldn't work with "crossover" gay porn actors.

Some people on social media called her homophobic and also attacked her when she posted further updates defending her actions.

August, whose real name was Mercedes Grabowski, had appeared in more than 270 adult films since her debut in 2013 and won two AVN industry awards, including cutest newcomer in 2015.

She was also nominated for the female performer of the year award at January's AVN Awards.

Her husband Kevin says August's death is a private family matter and has described his wife as "the kindest person I ever knew" and says "she meant the world".

Fellow adult film performers and directors have paid tribute to August on social media.

Before entering the porn industry, August Ames worked in a bar, as a nanny and in a tanning salon.

She was born in the Canadian town of Antigonish in Nova Scotia but grew up in Colorado.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat