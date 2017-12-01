Tangled tinsel and wonky trees: The UK's dodgy Christmas displays

The start of December is usually the time most people start getting into the Christmas spirit and think about decorations.

Lots of cities, towns and villages in the UK have already got their festive decorations up.

But not everyone is happy about what their area has to offer.

Newsbeat has been taking a look at some of the decorations lacking in Christmas cheer.

Elf and safety

The Christmas tree in Derby has been described as an "embarrassment".

Derby City Council fenced it off so people could only view it from what it called "a safe distance".

But following public outcry this afternoon, the barrier was broken down.

'Grinchfield'

Lichfield opened its first ever ice rink this year and it hasn't been smooth skating.

It's been described by some people as "pathetic", "appalling" and "very small."

At 100 sq m, it's not Olympic sized.

But to be fair, you can get on it for free if you spend £20 in the local shopping centre.

A spokesperson for Three Spires Shopping Centre said: "It adds to the Christmas experience."

The 24-hour tree

The Christmas tree in Sudbury, Suffolk, didn't even last a day.

It was taken down after town clerk Jodie Budd said it looked like it had been "through a hurricane".

There was "no way" they could cover it up with Christmas lights, she said.

The grower apologised and dropped off a new one, so no-one was left pine-ing.

Marmite Santa

With his spooky smirking face and bloated tinsel belly, Father Christmas looms large over the roundabout in Spennymoor, County Durham.

It's no wonder he's been dubbed "Marmite Santa" by locals.

Love him or loathe him, you might only have a few weeks to catch a glimpse.

The Northern Echo newspaper reports the town council will have a new contract for next year's decorations, so he might be sent back to Lapland.

The upside-down Cornetto

The tree in Camborne, Cornwall has been called "the worst in Britain" by The Sun.

One Twitter user said the swirly green and red cone looks like "someone has dropped a Cornetto".

And sadly, after the light switch on it was damaged.

"I don't know why one plank has to ruin it for everyone else," local resident Fia Bartle wrote on the Nostalgic Camborne Facebook group.

"Yeah the tree looked like a helter skelter but it was pretty lit up and ultimately it's nice that we get anything at all."

