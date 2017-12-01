Despacito video watched 4.3 billion times across the world in 2017

Despacito was a huge hit in 2017 and Vevo has revealed the music video to go with it was just as big.

The music video platform says Despacito was watched 4.3 billion times globally and 64.7 million times in the UK.

The reggaeton-pop tune by Luis Fonsi, featuring Daddy Yankee, was number one in 47 countries.

Vevo says it was the most watched video of 2017 in the UK, followed by French Montana's Unforgettable which had 56.7 million views.

Despacito was filmed in San Juan, Puerto Rico and has become the most streamed song of all time.

Latin songs have really dominated this year worldwide.

The top five videos watched around the world are all Reggaeton or reggaeton/pop tracks.

While in the UK, artists to feature in the top five include DJ Khaled and Little Mix.

Biggest music videos in the UK for 2017

1. Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee - 64,722,973

2. French Montana - Unforgettable ft. Swae Lee - 56,741,753

3. DJ Khaled - I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne - 55,961,806

4. DJ Khaled - Wild Thoughts ft. Rihanna, Bryson Tiller - 44,447,672

5. Little Mix - Touch - 42,298,328

6. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This (Lyric) - 40,769,023

7. Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee - Despacito (Remix Audio) ft. Justin Bieber -39,722,507

8. The Weeknd - Starboy ft. Daft Punk - 39,540,710

9. Jonas Blue - Mama ft. William Singe - 39,301,876

10. Shawn Mendes - Treat You Better - 37,383,554

While Despacito was the most watched video in the UK, over in the US it was beaten by Post Malone's Congratulations.

When it comes to the most watched artists in the UK, Little Mix take the crown.

They had lots of hits this year including Touch, Power and No More Sad Songs. Their music videos were watched 189.6 million times in the UK.

Taylor Swift was the most watched artist in the US.

