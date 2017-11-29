Mobos 2017: Stormzy steals the show with three award wins

Stormzy was the success story of the 2017 Mobos - picking up three awards.

He was named Best Male Act, Best Grime Act and won Best Album for Gang Signs & Prayer.

The London star smashed into the mainstream this year with a number one album and top 10 single, Big For Your Boots.

It was a ceremony dominated by male winners, with Stefflon Don the only woman to pick up an award for Best Female Act.

Other stars who took home awards were J Hus who won Best Song for his track Did You See and Giggs who won Best Hip Hop Act.

The Best Newcomer Act award went to south Londoner Dave.

Other winners included Mist for Best Video, Craig David for Best R&B/Soul Act and Wizkid for Best International Act.

This was Craig David's sixth Mobo Award - he won three in 2000, one in 2001 and one more recently in 2016.

Davido won Best African Act, Damian Marley was named Best Reggae Act, Moses Boyd took home Best Jazz Act and Volney Morgan & New-Ye won Best Gospel Act.

The award ceremony took place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds and featured performances from the likes of Cardi B, Krept and Konan, Stefflon Don, Yungen and Britain's Got Talent winner Tokio Myers.

