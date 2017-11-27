Glee star assaulted husband 'in row over their child'

Glee star Naya Rivera was arrested for domestic violence against her husband after they argued over their child, police said.

The 30-year-old, who played Santana in the TV show, was detained at a house in Kanawha County, West Virginia, America.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called for a domestic situation.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office released a mugshot of Naya and said the couple "were arguing over their child".

Officers said they talked with Ryan Dorsey who told them his wife had hit him him in the head and face.

Ryan, 34, showed officers mobile phone footage that supported what he says happened.

Police said he had minor injuries and did not require medical attention.

Naya was arrested and charged with "misdemeanour domestic battery" and appeared in Kanawha County magistrates court on Sunday.

In a statement, police said: "As is always the case in criminal matters, the charge against Mrs. Rivera is merely an accusation. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty."

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat