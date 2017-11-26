Glee star Naya Rivera charged with domestic violence against her husband

Glee star Naya Rivera has been charged with domestic violence against her husband.

The 30-year-old, who played Santana in the TV show, was arrested at a house in Kanawha County, West Virginia, America.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called for a domestic situation.

Officers say they talked with Ryan Dorsey who told them his wife, Naya, had hit him him in the head and face.

Ryan, 34, showed officers mobile phone footage that supported what he says happened.

They also say he had minor injuries.

Naya was wearing a baggy hooded sweatshirt, leggings, sandals and handcuffs when officers walked her into a Kanawha County magistrate court just after midnight.

A local reporter from TV station WSAZ filmed in the court office.

In the footage Naya Rivera is told she's being charged with "misdemeanor domestic battery" and asked if she knew what she was being charged with, to which she replies: "Yes your honour".

A Kanawha County magistrate set her bond for release at $1000.

She then signs a document and leaves with her father-in-law.

The reporter asks her if she wants to say anything, but she doesn't respond.

Newsbeat spoke to Corporal Lester at Kanawha County Sheriff's department who confirmed the arrest and charge.

In a statement police added: "As is always the case in criminal matters, the charge against Mrs. Rivera is merely an accusation. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty."

Naya Rivera played cold-hearted high school cheerleader Santana in Glee from 2009 until 2015.

In August she revealed she'd had an abortion when she was pregnant with Ryan Dorsey's child in 2010 during a day off from filming Glee.

The pair weren't a couple at the time, but in 2014 they married.

They reportedly filed for divorce last year but recently decided to stay together.

They have a two-year-old son.

