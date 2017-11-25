Girl gets final flowers on her 21st from dad who died from cancer five years ago

Bailey Sellers' 21st birthday is tinged with sadness as she's received a final bouquet of flowers from her dead father.

He pre-paid for a floral delivery each year since he died from cancer when she was just 16.

She's been receiving them with a note for the past five years.

This year's message said: "I will still be with you with every milestone, just look around and there I will be."

In a heartbreaking post on Twitter, Bailey, who's from Knoxville in America, explained what her amazing father had done adding: "Miss you so much daddy."

She posted pictures of the note, flowers and an old photo from when she was child.

In the note attached her father had written: "This is my last love letter to you until we meet again.

"I do not want you to shed a tear for me my baby girl for I am in a better place."

Many people responded including @thesn0wmexican: "seeing this made me tear up, I'm so sorry for your loss, this is both sad and heartwarming that he did that for you."

Bailey replied: "I know. Every year I looked forward to my birthday because I felt like he was still here with me but this is the last year I get them so it's so heart breaking."

