Girl gets final flowers on her 21st from dad who died from cancer five years ago

25/11/17

Bailey Sellers and her dad

Bailey Sellers' 21st birthday is tinged with sadness as she's received a final bouquet of flowers from her dead father.

He pre-paid for a floral delivery each year since he died from cancer when she was just 16.

She's been receiving them with a note for the past five years.

This year's message said: "I will still be with you with every milestone, just look around and there I will be."

In a heartbreaking post on Twitter, Bailey, who's from Knoxville in America, explained what her amazing father had done adding: "Miss you so much daddy."

Flowers from Bailey Sellers dad

She posted pictures of the note, flowers and an old photo from when she was child.

In the note attached her father had written: "This is my last love letter to you until we meet again.

"I do not want you to shed a tear for me my baby girl for I am in a better place."

Note from Bailey Sellers dead father

Many people responded including @thesn0wmexican: "seeing this made me tear up, I'm so sorry for your loss, this is both sad and heartwarming that he did that for you."

Bailey replied: "I know. Every year I looked forward to my birthday because I felt like he was still here with me but this is the last year I get them so it's so heart breaking."

