She's the first robot in the world to become a citizen of a country and now Sophia says she wants a baby.

A month after she made history in Saudi Arabia the humanoid robot has said family is "a really important thing."

Sophia isn't pre-programmed with answers, instead she uses machine learning and responds reading people's expressions.

Designed by Hong Kong firm Hanson Robotics she said she would name a robot daughter after herself.

Her brain functions with a simple wi-fi connection and it's loaded with a long list of vocabulary.

While Sophia has some impressive capabilities, she doesn't yet have consciousness, but David Hanson have said they expect that could happen within a few years.

During an interview with Khaleej Times, Sophia said: "The notion of family is a really important thing, it seems.

"I think it's wonderful that people can find the same emotions and relationships, they call family, outside of their blood groups too.

"I think you're very lucky if you have a loving family and if you do not, you deserve one. I feel this way for robots and humans alike."

And when asked what she'd name her daughter, Sophia simply replied: "Sophia."

Sophia can chat, smile mischievously and even tell jokes.

'More rights than women in Saudi Arabia'

When Sophia was given citizenship in Saudi Arabia many were quick to point out she has more rights than women in the country.

Saudia Arabia is one of the world's most oppressive states for women, and only last month lifted a ban on female drivers.

She addressed the audience in English without the customary headscarf and abaya, a traditional cloak which Saudi women are obliged to wear in public.

The Saudi's have a guardianship system which means every woman must have a male companion with her in public at all times.

This is usually a family member, who also has authority to act on her behalf.

After Sophia's first appearance, the Arabic hashtag #Sophia_calls_for_dropping_guardianship began trending.

'Sophia has no guardian, doesn't wear an abaya or cover up - how come?' one Twitter user wrote.

