Nightclub in row with Vogue mag over its name

Vogue Magazine. Vogue Nightclub.

One is an internationally recognised magazine that's featured some of the world's top celebs on its front cover - from Alexa Chung to Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye.

The other is a nightclub in the Lancashire town of Burnley.

Now the club owners claim the magazine has got in touch and told them to change the venue's name or face being sued.

"No one's going to think Kate Moss is in Vogue in Burnley," co-owner Jason McQuoid told Newsbeat.

That's not to say the club, which Jason runs with his wife Rebecca, can't pull in the big hitters too.

"We've had people from Geordie Shore, Towie, Love Island - but definitely not the likes you'd see in the magazine," said Jason.

He says they've tried to fight the challenge but were unable to stop it.

Jason and Rebecca say they've got a few ideas for a new name but don't want to say anything until they're 100% sure.

"We want to keep some part of the word 'vogue'. Hopefully people in Burnley will know it's still Vogue, it's just under a different name," said Jason.

It's reported the magazine has told them to change their name as it plans to start club nights.

Vogue magazine has refused to comment on the claims.

But Jason thinks the magazine is unfairly targeting the club.

"We're a small town, we're just two people running a small nightclub, we're not a chain, it's just very mean."

He says they've had great support from customers and hopes the name change won't be too bad for business."

"We've got a Sopranos night this Saturday. We hope to get 1500 people in the club all night. I like to think we're the best Burnley has to offer."

Earlier this year, an 80-year-old venue in Yorkshire called The Ritz was ordered to change its name by the famous London hotel by the same name.

After several reopenings, it was christened the New Ritz Ballroom.

