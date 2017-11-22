Budget 2017: The things that matter to you

Chancellor Philip Hammond has tried to get your attention with a Budget that might make you better off.

With his Tory party desperate to appeal to young voters, he made housing the biggest priority in his speech.

Changes to stamp duty and a pledge to build more homes are the headline grabbing announcements.

There is also news about how much tax you pay, the price of booze as well as savings on rail travel.

Here are the key pledges that you might want to know about...

No stamp duty - the tax you pay when you buy a house -

for first-time buyers

on houses worth up to £300,000 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland

If you live in London or other expensive places, you won't pay the tax on the first £300,000 on the cost of a £500,000 house

But the Office for Budget Responsibility says this will only lead to 3,500 more first-time buyer purchases and will actually push house prices up

The government has pledged money to help build 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s

Duty on beer, wine, spirits and most ciders will be frozen

The price of a pack of 20 cigarettes will go up by 28p

NHS services in England are to get an extra £2.8bn of funding over the next three years

More in your pocket before you pay tax. The tax-free personal allowance on income tax will rise from £11,500 to £11,850 in April 2018

National Living Wage to rise from £7.50 an hour to £7.83 in April 2018

£1.5bn package to "address concerns"

about the delivery of universal credit

The seven day wait for benefit claims to be processed will be scrapped

If you claim benefits, you get one month's payment within five days of applying

If you get an advance on your benefits, the time you get to pay it back goes up from six to 12 months

£500m support for 5G mobile networks, fibre broadband and artificial intelligence

Young person's railcard extended to 26 to 30-year-olds

