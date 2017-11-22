Why celebs like Rihanna and Kim Kardashian are sharing the story of Cyntoia Brown

Rihanna and Kim Kardashian have thrown their support behind the case of an abuse victim who killed a man who'd paid to have sex with her.

Cyntoia Brown was jailed for life for murder after she shot Johnny Michael Allen dead when she was 16.

Now 29, she's been in prison for the last 13 years and won't be eligible for release until she's 57.

Her story was shared online by Rihanna and Kim K, who said the justice system had failed her.

Cyntoia had a tough upbringing.

As a teen, she was sexually abused by a pimp called "cut throat" who sent her out on the streets to earn him money.

In August 2004, she was picked up by Johnny Michael Allen and went back to his house in Tennessee.

During her trial she told the court that she was nervous with him because of how he was acting.

"At first he was stroking me but then he grabbed me in between my legs real hard and gave me this look," she says.

"It was a very fierce look and it sent these chills up my spine."

She feared he was going to hurt her, so she grabbed a gun and shot him.

Cyntoia was tried in court as an adult and was given life in jail with no parole for 51 years.

She's been in Tennessee Prison for Women since 2006.

During her time in jail, she's studied for an associate's degree, according to US news network Fox 17.

After her case the laws were changed in Tennessee, which meant children can no longer be charged with prostitution.

Her case has gained new attention after celebrities shared her story with the hashtag #FreeCyntoaiaBrown.

A petition to free her has nearly 200,000 signatures.

Kim K also vowed to help saying she had contacted her lawyers to "see what can be done to fix this".

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat