'Amir Khan't': Boxer given nickname after I'm A Celeb fail

Boxer Amir Khan has been getting flak - even from his own wife - after failing his first Bushtucker Trial on this year's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

He pulled a snake from a hole inside a giant termites' nest while trying to win the camp a meal token.

The star gave up and refused to carry on with the Critter-cal Rescue task.

He's also had a moan about not liking leaves and tweeted that the show was for "has beens" in a deleted tweet from 2012.

The boxer got plenty of stick on Twitter after the first trial failure, including from his wife, Faryal.

She said he clearly "didn't realise what he'd got himself into".

Lots of people also pointed out that he'd been photographed with a snake before.

The 30-year-old admitted that he didn't know what I'm A Celeb was about or what happened on it.

In an Instagram Story promoting the programme before it started, he said: "Bushtucker trial? I've never heard of it. What is that?"

Perhaps there's a reason for that...

Amir has admitted he was scared of spiders, snakes and heights before going on the show.

And he was told to hand over his £100,000 Cartier watch after not realising he couldn't take it into the jungle.

Now fans are calling him out on his latest I'm A Celeb fail.

This year's I'm A Celebrity line-up includes Saturdays singer Vanessa White, YouTuber Jack Maynard, Corrie actress Jennie McAlpine and Rebekah Vardy, wife of England footballer Jamie.

Also in the Australian jungle are Boris Johnson's father Stanley, ex-footballer Dennis Wise, Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas and comedian Shappi Khorsandi.

