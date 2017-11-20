Royal Blood manager warns fans that filming gigs 'makes you a theft target'

Royal Blood fans have been warned against filming at gigs after a high number of thefts during the band's UK tour.

The group's manager, Ian McAndrew, tells Newsbeat that recording at concerts could make fans a target for thieves.

A man was arrested after Royal Blood's Birmingham gig and has been accused of taking 53 phones.

The thefts began at their first concert this month in Cardiff.

"They operate on the floors, not generally the seated areas," says Ian.

"It tends to be around the mosh pits of shows, the more crowded and compact areas. That's where people need to be most vigilant."

Royal Blood fan George says he witnessed people having their phones stolen in the mosh pit during the band's Reading gig on 14 November.

"That's when they went for the phones," George tells Newsbeat. "They'd jump over to the people and dip their hands into other people's pockets."

Since the band and their management became aware of the thefts, they've brought in extra security measures at their shows, including more security.

George praised the response from staff at the Reading gig after he reported what he'd seen.

"They were sending people into the crowd to try to find the people while I was talking to them," he says.

As well as the increased security, the band warned fans on social media, ticket holders were emailed to raise awareness and signs were posted at gigs.

But Ian says the only real way for people to avoid becoming a target for thieves is to keep their phones hidden when they are at a gig.

"It's at those times when people have their phones out that they are obviously going to be vulnerable," he says.

"Don't take your phone out, don't use it to film. I think it's going to make you a target really.

"My advice is to keep your phone safe in your pocket."

Following the recovery of phones after Royal Blood's Birmingham gig, West Midlands Police also warned gig-goers to be extra vigilant.

"It's unfortunately a reality that large crowds at concerts such as this make rich pickings for career criminals," said Det Sgt Jeff Clifford in an official statement.

