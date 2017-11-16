Drake shouts at a fan for groping girls

Drake was cheered by a crowd after stopping a performance to tell a fan to "stop touching girls".

The rapper was in the middle of a set at a club in Sydney when he pointed into the audience and shouted at the man.

He said he would "come down" and sort him out if he didn't stop putting his hands on girls.

The moment was captured in full on video by someone in the audience and has since gone viral.

Drake was in the middle of performing Know Yourself at Marquee club when he told his DJ to cut the music.

Using explicit language he told the fan to "stop touching girls or I'm going to come over".

His actions were praised by many on social media.

The rapper is not the first musician to stop a gig to call out groping.

Last month, Loyle Carner kicked a fan out of his set for shouting sexist comments at a female support act.

In August, Architects interrupted a set in the Netherlands after the lead singer claimed he saw a fan being groped.

Sam Carter said: "I saw a girl, a woman, crowd surfing over here. I'm not going to point out who but I saw you grab at her boob."

British duo Slaves have also condemned the behaviour after witnessing similar incidents.