NFL star Marquise Goodwin plays and scores on day baby son dies

Warning: readers may find some of the details in this article upsetting

San Francisco 49ers' Marquise Goodwin played and scored despite the death of his newborn baby a few hours earlier.

"Unfortunately we lost our baby boy due to some complications, and had to prematurely deliver him early this morning around 4am" Marquise wrote after his team's 31-21 win over New York Giants.

He called his wife, Morgan, "courageous and resilient".

The couple announced the pregnancy in September.

In an emotional post, Marquise thanked well wishers and hailed his wife saying, "The pain (physically, mentally, & emotionally) that she has endured is unbelievable."

The wide receiver scored an 83-yard touchdown, blowing a kiss towards the sky as he ran into the end zone.

He then dropped to his knees before being mobbed by teammates.

"This whole week has taken an emotional toll on my husband and I, Struggling to keep our healthy baby safe in my womb." Morgan wrote on Instagram.

"Despite our loss, my hubby kept grinding, scored his son a touchdown & got our first "W" of the season. He had a wonderful game today."

"This was truly and an amazing experience and it was also a tragic experience," she said.

"But that's okay because we won't stop fighting and we won't give up on what God has in store for us,"

It was his first touchdown of the season and it was the 49ers' most memorable play of an otherwise forgettable season where they had lost each of their first nine games.

Marquise represented Team USA at the London 2012 Olympics where he came 10th in the long jump.

