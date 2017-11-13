MTV EMAs 2017: Shawn Mendes scoops three awards
Shawn Mendes beat Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to scoop the best artist prize at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards.
The Canadian singer also won the best song and the biggest fans awards at the event held at Wembley Arena.
Flying the flag for Britain were Ed Sheeran who won best live act and Stormzy who won the best act for the UK and Ireland.
The awards returned to London last night for the first time in 21 years.
Taylor Swift had been nominated for six awards but left empty-handed after failing to win any.
Other winners on the night were Dua Lipa who won best new act, Camila Cabello who scooped best pop and Eminem who won best hip hop.
The awards were hosted by Rita Ora who turned up wearing a dressing gown - complete with a towel on her head.
She was given the first ever MTV EMAs power of music award to honour the charity efforts of musicians who performed on the Grenfell fire charity single.
Full list of winners
Best song: Shawn Mendes for There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
Best artist: Shawn Mendes
Best look: Zayn Malik
Best new act: Dua Lipa
Best pop: Camila Cabello
Best video: Kendrick Lamar
Best live: Ed Sheeran
Best electronic: David Guetta
Best rock: Coldplay
Best hip hop: Eminem
Best alternative: Thirty Seconds To Mars
Biggest fans: Shawn Mendes
Best push: Hailee Steinfeld
Best world stage: The Chainsmokers for Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017
Worldwide act winners:
Lil' Kleine - The Netherlands
C. Tangana - Spain
Babymetal - Japan
ALMA - Finland
DaVido - Nigeria
Stormzy - UK & Ireland
Lali - Argentina
