MTV EMAs 2017: Shawn Mendes scoops three awards

Shawn Mendes beat Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran to scoop the best artist prize at this year's MTV Europe Music Awards.

The Canadian singer also won the best song and the biggest fans awards at the event held at Wembley Arena.

Flying the flag for Britain were Ed Sheeran who won best live act and Stormzy who won the best act for the UK and Ireland.

The awards returned to London last night for the first time in 21 years.

Taylor Swift had been nominated for six awards but left empty-handed after failing to win any.

Other winners on the night were Dua Lipa who won best new act, Camila Cabello who scooped best pop and Eminem who won best hip hop.

The awards were hosted by Rita Ora who turned up wearing a dressing gown - complete with a towel on her head.

She was given the first ever MTV EMAs power of music award to honour the charity efforts of musicians who performed on the Grenfell fire charity single.

Full list of winners

Best song: Shawn Mendes for There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

Best artist: Shawn Mendes

Best look: Zayn Malik

Best new act: Dua Lipa

Best pop: Camila Cabello

Best video: Kendrick Lamar

Best live: Ed Sheeran

Best electronic: David Guetta

Best rock: Coldplay

Best hip hop: Eminem

Best alternative: Thirty Seconds To Mars

Biggest fans: Shawn Mendes

Best push: Hailee Steinfeld

Best world stage: The Chainsmokers for Live from Isle of MTV Malta 2017

Worldwide act winners:

Lil' Kleine - The Netherlands

C. Tangana - Spain

Babymetal - Japan

ALMA - Finland

DaVido - Nigeria

Stormzy - UK & Ireland

Lali - Argentina

