Radio 1 DJ Jordan North on his military family and Remembrance Day

I tend to talk about my family a lot on the radio.

But something I've probably not mentioned is that most of them have been, or are in the Army.

There have been nine close family members who've served, including my dad and brother.

Remembrance Day has always been very important to us.

I wanted to find out exactly what those closest to me will be thinking of during the two-minute silence on Sunday.

Brother Ryan serves in 2nd Battalion, The Parachute Regiment

Ryan: I served in Iraq and Afghanistan and lost friends and colleagues. You never forget them but Remembrance Day gives you the chance for a bit of reflection.

But it's not just for people I've lost. It's for people that have fought through all conflicts, from World War One and Two, all the way through to the more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

As a country, it brings people together.

It's always good to think about them and what the nation is and what the country is because of the people that have fought for it.

Jordan: What will you be thinking about during the two-minute silence?

Ryan: The sacrifice that people made.

It's quite a proud moment to realise what you're willing to put yourself through as a solider and how proud you are to be a soldier and how proud you are of the people you serve with.

I'm serving in Australia at the moment and will be on a stag do. But we've worked out the time difference and have all agreed that, come 11am, we'll stop everything and do the silence.

Normally though, we'd have a parade within work or some soldiers will ask if they can go to a parade back home.

If my dad's not overseas, it's great to go to a parade with him. It just feels a bit more special to be with family that have served.

Dad Graham served in The Queen's Lancashire Regiment from 1982-2006

Graham: It's such an important day. We've got so many family members who served or are still serving. Whether it's my mum or dad, my son or nephews and nieces.

Now I've left the Army, I still like to get together with old veterans to toast our former colleagues who've been killed in operations.

Jordan: What will you be thinking about during the silence?

Graham: I'm working in the Middle East at the moment with a load of ex-soldiers and former police officers. We're organising our own silence.

It's always a chance for me to remember a couple of lads who I served with who lost their lives in Northern Ireland, back in 1987.

Private Joe Leach and Private Iain O'Connor both died during Operation Banner. We were only 20 or 21-years-old.

Also my old boss, Major Tony Hornby, who also died.

It's a day everyone should reflect on, to remember the older generation - because they're the people who made the world a better place to live in today.

