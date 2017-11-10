Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston thinks Kevin Spacey's career is over

Bryan Cranston says he thinks Kevin Spacey will never work again after claims of sexual assault.

"He's a phenomenal actor, but he's not a very good person," the Breaking Bad star tells Newsbeat. "His career now I think is over."

Mr Spacey is being entirely erased from his new film because of allegations, dating from the 1980s to last year.

Bryan claims he has never personally seen abuse in Hollywood, but "you know it has gone on".

"There's a disorder among all those people who use their power, their place or their status in any industry to overpower someone and force someone to do something that they don't want to do," he says of the many Hollywood allegations that have emerged.

"It's beyond disgusting. It's almost animalistic," says the 61-year-old, who is starring in Network at the National Theatre in London.

"It's a form of bullying. It's a form of control. It's almost always [done to] young vulnerable men and women who are starting their career.

"That sort of experience goes unchecked until something like this happens."

Kevin Spacey's career has tumbled since the first allegation of sexual advances were made by actor Anthony Rapp on 30 October.

Anthony Rapp says the actor tried to seduce him when he was 14, and Mr Spacey was 26.

Mr Spacey says he doesn't remember it happening, but apologised, and is said to be seeking treatment.

He has categorically denied another allegation relating to a 14-year-old boy.

Several other people have come forward accusing him of predatory behaviour, including a woman who said he sexually assaulted her 18-year-old son last year.

The actor had finished shooting the new film All the Money in the World, directed by Ridley Scott, but will be now be replaced by Christopher Plummer.

Bryan thinks such allegations will help change things in the movie industry.

"The pillars of what was are falling. Everything is being exposed," he says.

"Women and men should not have to tolerate misbehaviour just because of their youth and inexperience.

"The silver lining is we're not accepting behaviour like that just because it's the way it's always been."

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat