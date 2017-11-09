Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard hits out at fans harassing the show's cast

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard has asked fans of the hit supernatural series to stop harassing the cast of the show.

It follows criticism of the 14-year-old actor after he failed to speak to fans outside a hotel in the US.

A fan of the show waiting outside the hotel called him "heartless" for not stopping in a video shared on Twitter.

Stranger Things co-stars came to Finn's defence at the time, but now he has spoken about the attention he receives.

In his tweets, he also referred to criticism that stars of the show receive online.

Following the criticism earlier this week, actor Noah Schnapp - who plays Will Byers in the show - tweeted in support of Finn, who plays Mike Wheeler.

"We really love the fans," he wrote.

"Finn is the nicest guy u will ever know. we all work so hard, and need a break sometimes."

Shannon Purser, who played Barb in the first series of the show, also came to Finn's defence and hit out at the original video, which has now been deleted from Twitter.

But it can still be found on YouTube.

"No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone," she wrote.

"Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he's human and he needs breaks too."

Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner also commented on the issue, saying she was angry at the treatment of young stars.

"How dare you shun and demean that child when they don't pose for an adult strangers' photograph or walk over and talk to them," she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Finn also described sexual comments made about him by a 27-year-old model as "gross".

