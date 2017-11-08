Trans politician and Sikh mayor among diverse politicians chosen in US elections

Danica Roem has made history by becoming America's first openly transgender politician.

The 33-year-old was elected in the US state of Virginia.

She beat a pro-Trump delegate, Bob Marshall, who called himself Virginia's "chief homophobe" earlier this year.

It was a bad night for Donald Trump's Republican party in state elections, with several high-profile mayors and local politicians losing to their rivals, the Democrats.

But it was also a night of firsts across America.

America gets its first openly transgender politician

Danica Roem campaigned to make transport better and cut rush-hour congestion in Virginia.

But her opponent, Bob Marshall, made her the point of his attacks.

He'd held the seat since 1992 and tried to introduce Virginia's first anti-LGBT "bathroom bill" earlier this year.

He repeatedly criticised her gender, saying she defied the laws of nature "at a fundamental level" and said he wasn't "going to call a man a woman".

Warning: Third-party content, may contain ads

Danica used to be a journalist and also fronted thrash band, Cab Ride Home.

Althea Garrison became the first trans politician in US history in 1993 but only revealed her transition after winning power.

A southern US city has elected its first black mayor

Charlotte, in the US state of North Carolina, elected its first female African American mayor - Democrat Vi Lyles.

She says she wants to improve the relationship between Charlotte's police department and its residents.

It's after protests across the city last year following the shooting of black resident Keith Lamont Scott.

A town in New Jersey has elected its first Sikh mayor

City councillor Ravi Bhalla, a lawyer and civil rights activist, beat five other candidates to become Hoboken's first Sikh mayor.

The Indian-American was born in New Jersey and was elected instead of a man who would have been the area's first gay mayor, Michael DeFusco.

Ravi had to overcome personal attacks after leaflets were circulated attacking him with the message, "Don't let terrorism take over our town".

Philadelphia chose a civil rights activist as its top lawyer

Larry Krasner is Philadelphia's next district attorney, the top state prosecutor in the US city.

He basically decides which criminal cases should go to court and which ones don't have enough evidence.

He's represented Black Lives Matters protestors and has sued the local police department.

He says bad police officers will be held accountable for their actions and opposes the death penalty.

The man who held his post before him, Seth Williams, is in prison after taking a bribe in exchange for legal favours.

Find us on Instagram at BBCNewsbeat and follow us on Snapchat, search for bbc_newsbeat